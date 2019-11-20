Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (left) and US president Ronald Reagan exchange pens after signing a landmark nuclear treaty in 1987 that cooled the arms race between the two countries. Gorbachev recently warned that abandoning the treaty risks a fresh arms race that endangers the world. Photo: AP
