Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Cary Huang

30 years after the Berlin Wall fell, China’s digital barriers are stronger and protectionism is making a global comeback

  • The end of the cold war failed to reshape China, which used the free market and technology to build a prosperous surveillance state
  • Now, a US-led coalition of democracies are ranged against the world’s last major communist power in a new cold war
Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Updated: 12:15pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (left) and US president Ronald Reagan exchange pens after signing a landmark nuclear treaty in 1987 that cooled the arms race between the two countries. Gorbachev recently warned that abandoning the treaty risks a fresh arms race that endangers the world. Photo: AP
Paul Letters
Opinion

Opinion

Paul Letters

The end of history? Communism and the cold war continue to blight democratic ideals 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall

  • We still live in a world of authoritarian regimes of Russia, China and North Korea on one side, and the democratic US and its allies on the other, with proxy-war rivalries playing out in Syria and Ukraine. With a renewed arms race and second cold war upon us, what’s changed?
Paul Letters

Paul Letters  

Updated: 4:37am, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (left) and US president Ronald Reagan exchange pens after signing a landmark nuclear treaty in 1987 that cooled the arms race between the two countries. Gorbachev recently warned that abandoning the treaty risks a fresh arms race that endangers the world. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.