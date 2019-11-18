Channels

A US flag flies at the Port of Los Angeles, America’s busiest container port, on November 7. The message coming out of the US is that the perceived China threat is not simply a product of a paranoid White House but deeply embedded across US society. It’s simply not true. Photo: AFP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

US exceptionalism thrives, but not all in Washington see US-China rivalry as a tussle between good and evil

  • Blame US exceptionalism for the seemingly widespread view of some US experts and Trump advisers that China threatens American values and freedoms – a threat the US needs to eradicate for good. Such a ‘Washington consensus’ is far from the truth
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 6:22am, 18 Nov, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and US President Donald Trump attend a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29. Photo: AFP
Winston Mok
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Winston Mok

China and the US are engaged in a power struggle, not a clash of civilisations

  • While the US lays claim to ‘universal values’ and boasts of cultural openness, the China of today has been forged from a plethora of global influences
  • Both Americans and Chinese prize freedom and human rights, regardless of their governments’ battles with each other
Winston Mok

Winston Mok  

Updated: 4:58am, 13 Nov, 2019

