People stand on Pedder Street during a protest in the Central district of Hong Kong on November 14. For the time being, Hong Kong’s current crisis is viewed by investors as an idiosyncratic event. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Hong Kong is a test case of how much political risk investors can stomach

  • Even as the unrest persists and the violence escalates, markets do not believe the crisis will have systemic impact. But that may change if the protests become linked to the trade war, despite Donald Trump’s hopes for a limited trade deal
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 12:09pm, 19 Nov, 2019

People stand on Pedder Street during a protest in the Central district of Hong Kong on November 14. For the time being, Hong Kong's current crisis is viewed by investors as an idiosyncratic event. Photo: Bloomberg
An empty restaurant in Sheung Wan earlier this month. Many Hong Kong businesses have struggled amid ongoing political unrest. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy

Amid Hong Kong anti-government protests, city’s economy expected to shrink 1.3 per cent for the year

  • Local trade has been buffeted by the US-China trade war and political unrest on the streets
  • It would be the first annual decline in a decade
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 11:59pm, 15 Nov, 2019

An empty restaurant in Sheung Wan earlier this month. Many Hong Kong businesses have struggled amid ongoing political unrest. Photo: Nora Tam
