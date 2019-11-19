People stand on Pedder Street during a protest in the Central district of Hong Kong on November 14. For the time being, Hong Kong’s current crisis is viewed by investors as an idiosyncratic event. Photo: Bloomberg
An empty restaurant in Sheung Wan earlier this month. Many Hong Kong businesses have struggled amid ongoing political unrest. Photo: Nora Tam
Amid Hong Kong anti-government protests, city’s economy expected to shrink 1.3 per cent for the year
- Local trade has been buffeted by the US-China trade war and political unrest on the streets
- It would be the first annual decline in a decade
