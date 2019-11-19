A protester holds up a poster during a march on June 9 against the Hong Kong government’s decision to amend the city’s extradition law to allow the transfer of prisoners to mainland China. Since then, the protests have spiralled into violence. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A protester holds up a poster during a march on June 9 against the Hong Kong government’s decision to amend the city’s extradition law to allow the transfer of prisoners to mainland China. Since then, the protests have spiralled into violence. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, then acting chief executive, meets the press before an Executive Council meeting at the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on October 22. Photo: May Tse
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, then acting chief executive, meets the press before an Executive Council meeting at the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on October 22. Photo: May Tse