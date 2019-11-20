Channels

Shoppers browse at a discount store in Tokyo. Hit by the trade war, the Japanese economy expanded by just 0.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

A protracted trade war may be the final blow that will sink the indebted world economy

  • Global debt is growing faster than the global economy, which is simply not sustainable. And as the US-China trade war drags on, major economies that are reliant on the global supply chain are running just to stay in the same place
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 3:29am, 20 Nov, 2019

Shoppers browse at a discount store in Tokyo. Hit by the trade war, the Japanese economy expanded by just 0.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre) and other world leaders attend the opening ceremony of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, on April 26. Photo: Xinhua
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Cool and calculating China is trying to build up global trade even as things fall apart around the world

  • Against Trump’s trade-destroying tactics and a splintering EU, China’s efforts to forge trade pacts and build infrastructure links are constructive, rational and the best chance of surviving a new cold war
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 4:50am, 18 Nov, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping (centre) and other world leaders attend the opening ceremony of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, on April 26. Photo: Xinhua
