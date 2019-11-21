Channels

A staff member works at an engineering machinery company in Tangshan, Hebei province, on November 17. Photo: Xinhua
However the trade war goes, China’s mixed growth numbers suggest authorities will continue intervening in its economy

  • Industrial production and infrastructure investment slipped, the trade war outlook is murky and consumer spending mixed
  • Therefore, look for Beijing to continue policy easing and to boost bonds for infrastructure spending early in 2020
Updated: 3:00am, 21 Nov, 2019

A staff member works at an engineering machinery company in Tangshan, Hebei province, on November 17. Photo: Xinhua
