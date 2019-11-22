Channels

A protester carries an American flag at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 20. Photo: AP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Hong Kong’s protests complicate already fraught trade war tensions, and the markets know it. So why are they so stable?

  • Looking not only at major stock indices, but also gauges of consumer worry, there is little indication of global turmoil
  • This shows how powerful even glimmers of hope are; still, uncertainty over tariffs needs to end to keep the rally going
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 4:30am, 22 Nov, 2019

A staff member works at an engineering machinery company in Tangshan, in northern China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

However the trade war goes, China’s mixed growth numbers suggest authorities will continue intervening in its economy

  • Industrial production and infrastructure investment slipped, the trade war outlook is murky and consumer spending mixed
  • Therefore, look for Beijing to continue policy easing and to boost bonds for infrastructure spending early in 2020
Aidan Yao

Aidan Yao  

Updated: 5:01am, 21 Nov, 2019

