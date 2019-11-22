Hong Kong’s protests complicate already fraught trade war tensions, and the markets know it. So why are they so stable?
A protester carries an American flag at Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 20. Photo: AP
Opinion
Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro
- Looking not only at major stock indices, but also gauges of consumer worry, there is little indication of global turmoil
- This shows how powerful even glimmers of hope are; still, uncertainty over tariffs needs to end to keep the rally going
A staff member works at an engineering machinery company in Tangshan, in northern China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Opinion
Macroscope by Aidan Yao
However the trade war goes, China’s mixed growth numbers suggest authorities will continue intervening in its economy
- Industrial production and infrastructure investment slipped, the trade war outlook is murky and consumer spending mixed
- Therefore, look for Beijing to continue policy easing and to boost bonds for infrastructure spending early in 2020
A staff member works at an engineering machinery company in Tangshan, in northern China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
