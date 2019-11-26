Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police enter Citywalk Mall in Tsuen Wan after anti-government protesters vandalised facilities and shops on November 10. Photo: Sam Tsang
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Hong Kong’s protest-hit retail property market hasn’t seen the worst yet. Will shopping mall landlords finally slash rents?

  • In addition to the global trend of stiff competition from online retailers, Hong Kong shops have faced a sharp drop in mainland visitors and protest vandalism
  • Stocks of retail property owners are not yet at historic lows, showing the sector has not hit rock bottom
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 9:38am, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police enter Citywalk Mall in Tsuen Wan after anti-government protesters vandalised facilities and shops on November 10. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
A shop in Wan Chai is set on fire by anti-government protesters. Market observers say buying sentiment for retail shops has further weakened because of vandalism and arson. Photo: Felix Wong
Business

Hong Kong shop owners willing to sell even if it means incurring a loss of HK$6 million

  • A 435 square feet shop in Shau Kei Wan sells for HK$7.3 million (US$932,600) compared to HK$13.3 million paid in 2012
  • Ricacorp Properties expects shop transactions to fall to the lowest level since the agency starting collecting data in 1995
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 10:55pm, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A shop in Wan Chai is set on fire by anti-government protesters. Market observers say buying sentiment for retail shops has further weakened because of vandalism and arson. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.