Illustration: Craig Stephens
The World Trade Organisation Appellate Body typically has seven people but needs a minimum of three judges to hear cases and issue rulings, but the tenures of two of the three current members will expire on December 10. Illustration: Kuen Lau
Donald Trump’s block on WTO judges creates ‘doomsday scenario’ for world trade disputes
- The World Trade Organisation’s appeals body will be paralysed in December with US President Donald Trump blocking crucial reappointments of judges
- Analysts say this may mean international trade disputes may never see resolution, leading to ‘chaos’ and damage to global trade
Topic | World Trade Organisation (WTO)
