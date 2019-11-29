Channels

Elderly depositors seek information about the safety of their savings at a branch of Yingkou Coastal Bank in Yingkou, Liaoning province, on November 8. China’s cuts in lending rates to shore up a slowing economy have put more pressure on small banks like Yingkou. Photo: Reuters
Tai Hui
Macroscope by Tai Hui

Why the People’s Bank of China is easing monetary policy carefully, with a chisel not a sledgehammer

  • This month, China’s central bank cut lending rates by just 5 basis points. Unlike during previous slowdowns, the PBOC is keen to avoid flooding the economy with liquidity and starting another boom-bust cycle
Tai Hui

Tai Hui  

Updated: 10:23pm, 29 Nov, 2019

Cars from German auto giant Audi are on display at an auto show in Shanghai in April 2019. A driver of Europe’s economic slowdown is the collapse in demand for cars in China. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Inside Out by David Dodwell

The world economy is headed for a recession. China won’t be there to save it this time

  • China’s economic health is important to the world not just because of its importance as a buyer and supplier, but also because of anxieties that it is less well placed to provide the massive stimulus it did after the 2008 financial crash
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 10:47am, 11 Nov, 2019

