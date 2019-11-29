Elderly depositors seek information about the safety of their savings at a branch of Yingkou Coastal Bank in Yingkou, Liaoning province, on November 8. China’s cuts in lending rates to shore up a slowing economy have put more pressure on small banks like Yingkou. Photo: Reuters
Elderly depositors seek information about the safety of their savings at a branch of Yingkou Coastal Bank in Yingkou, Liaoning province, on November 8. China’s cuts in lending rates to shore up a slowing economy have put more pressure on small banks like Yingkou. Photo: Reuters
Cars from German auto giant Audi are on display at an auto show in Shanghai in April 2019. A driver of Europe’s economic slowdown is the collapse in demand for cars in China. Photo: Reuters
Cars from German auto giant Audi are on display at an auto show in Shanghai in April 2019. A driver of Europe’s economic slowdown is the collapse in demand for cars in China. Photo: Reuters