Illustration: Craig Stephens
Tom Plate
Tom Plate

China could take a leaf out of US containment policy and keep its own hard communist ideology in check

  • Diplomat George Kennan's containment policy outlived its usefulness to the US after the cold war but it might have some relevance for China today, especially in its dealings with Hong Kong
Tom Plate

Tom Plate  

Updated: 3:00am, 3 Dec, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Stephen Roach
Stephen Roach

If Trump's interest in the US-China trade war is flagging and a deal is near, what will the future look like?

  • The US president, preoccupied by domestic politics, and China, determined to persist in its deleveraging campaign, both seem ready for a trade-war truce
  • While fears of deglobalisation and global decoupling are overblown, the US may still divert trade away from China, at a cost to American consumers
Stephen Roach

Stephen Roach  

Updated: 3:49am, 27 Nov, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
