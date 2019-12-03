Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An employee works at an electromechanical equipment company in Kaiping, in Hebei province. Manufacturing activity has edged up in China and the United States. Photo: Xinhua
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Markets think the worst may soon be over for the world economy. Governments must prove them right

  • Fears of a market crash are out of date. Recent business confidence numbers from the US, China and even Germany show the global economy is not down and out. The world’s governments must seize the momentum and find new ways to fund sustainable recovery
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 1:58am, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An employee works at an electromechanical equipment company in Kaiping, in Hebei province. Manufacturing activity has edged up in China and the United States. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Construction workers in Chongqing, China, on March 22. The fate of China’s economic war with the US depends less on the trade deals negotiated and more on whether China can prevent a property market collapse. Photo: AFP
Shirley Ze Yu
Opinion

Opinion

Shirley Ze Yu

Forget the trade war. Beijing’s worst nightmare is a property market collapse, Japan-style

  • China’s biggest economic risk in 2020 comes from its efforts to deflate the real estate bubble, which is closer to collapse than any point since 2003. Failure to find a soft landing may spell the end of China’s economic dream
Shirley Ze Yu

Shirley Ze Yu  

Updated: 12:04pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Construction workers in Chongqing, China, on March 22. The fate of China’s economic war with the US depends less on the trade deals negotiated and more on whether China can prevent a property market collapse. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.