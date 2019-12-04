Channels

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping following a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 6. Photo: AFP
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

The trade war is just the start: distrust of China is bipartisan in Washington and EU environmental tariffs loom

  • After years of assuming a closer relationship with China would make it more liberal, the West’s view is changing. Scepticism about Beijing is the one thing US political parties agree on, while an EU carbon tariff could hit China hard
Updated: 1:00am, 4 Dec, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping following a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 6. Photo: AFP
On Balance by Robert Delaney

Why Donald Trump is the weakest link on the ideological front in the US’ cold war with China

  • The US’ strength is derived from the way its leaders have stood up to authoritarian regimes at key junctures. The US president, who professes to admire leaders of countries who do not share America’s values, would do well to remember this
Updated: 4:20am, 26 Nov, 2019

