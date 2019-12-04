Hit hard by the trade war, China’s economic outlook is uncertain – except for one thing: growth is sure to decline
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
Hit hard by the trade war, China’s economic outlook is uncertain – except for one thing: growth is sure to decline
- Already grappling with its own deleveraging campaign, rising inflation and an ageing population, China is reeling from US tariffs that strike at the heart of an economy whose explosive growth was grounded in free trade and globalisation
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
China’s miracle economy has a secret ingredient: cooked GDP books
- Why fear not making good that pledge about doubling the size of the economy when the figures can simply be massaged into place?
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.