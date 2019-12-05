Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese government workers prepare for the opening session of a round of trade talks between US and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. There is no clear timeline for both sides to agree on an interim trade deal. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Hao Zhou
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Hao Zhou

Why a delay to the US-China interim trade deal is the best possible outcome

  • Both Xi and Trump have not run out of cards to play to secure the best possible deal for their side. But neither wants to scupper the negotiations and will be careful not to do so. More time spent on ironing out the details will be time well spent
Hao Zhou

Hao Zhou  

Updated: 1:00am, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese government workers prepare for the opening session of a round of trade talks between US and Chinese trade representatives at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. There is no clear timeline for both sides to agree on an interim trade deal. Photo: Pool via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Stephen Roach
Opinion

Opinion

Stephen Roach

If Trump’s interest in the US-China trade war is flagging and a deal is near, what will the future look like?

  • The US president, preoccupied by domestic politics, and China, determined to persist in its deleveraging campaign, both seem ready for a trade-war truce
  • While fears of deglobalisation and global decoupling are overblown, the US may still divert trade away from China, at a cost to American consumers
Stephen Roach

Stephen Roach  

Updated: 3:49am, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.