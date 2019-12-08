Channels

People raise their hands as they sing the protest anthem “Glory to Hong Kong” during an anti-government protest in the Central district of Hong Kong on November 30. Photo: Reuters
Daniel K.L. Chua
Daniel K.L. Chua

What Beethoven can teach Hong Kong protesters: tragedy is the flipside of heroism

  • As Hong Kong prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, his earlier works exalting the hero will be heard. But it is his later, more sensitive work exploring humanity and the face of difference that we should be listening to
Daniel K.L. Chua

Updated: 2:00pm, 8 Dec, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
Kerry Kennedy
Kerry Kennedy

Hong Kong voted for democracy. Now protesters and victorious political parties must showcase its strengths

  • From the High Court ruling on the mask ban to the district council election results, recent weeks have highlighted the power of democratic institutions
  • New councillors must be ambassadors of democracy in action while pro-democracy parties should draft policies that show they can be more than an opposition force
Kerry Kennedy

Updated: 9:30am, 4 Dec, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
