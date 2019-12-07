Channels

People ride through thick smog in New Delhi on November 13. Photo: Xinhua
Akanksha Singh
Opinion

Opinion

Akanksha Singh

New Delhi’s pollution crisis is a lesson to the world: politicians blowing hot air are not the solution to climate change

  • Elected leaders have preferred to play the blame game over severe pollution in India’s cities, especially the capital
  • This should show the world that political sloganeering is not the answer to an increasingly inhospitable climate
Akanksha Singh

Akanksha Singh  

Updated: 4:00pm, 7 Dec, 2019

People ride through thick smog in New Delhi on November 13. Photo: Xinhua
Two poorly conceived policy initiatives – a bungled goods and service tax and demonetisation – affected small-town India. Photo: AP
Karim Raslan
Opinion

Opinion

Ceritalah by Karim Raslan

All talk aside, does Narendra Modi have a real solution to India’s economic woes?

  • India faces rising poverty and an unprecedented drop in consumer spending. Manufacturing is haemorrhaging and the financial sector is in free-fall
  • The slogan ‘Make in India’ has been forgotten despite the vast opportunities presented by the US-China trade war
Karim Raslan

Karim Raslan  

Updated: 3:16pm, 19 Nov, 2019

Two poorly conceived policy initiatives – a bungled goods and service tax and demonetisation – affected small-town India. Photo: AP
