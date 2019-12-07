New Delhi’s pollution crisis is a lesson to the world: politicians blowing hot air are not the solution to climate change
Advertisement
Advertisement
People ride through thick smog in New Delhi on November 13. Photo: Xinhua
Opinion
Opinion
Akanksha Singh
New Delhi’s pollution crisis is a lesson to the world: politicians blowing hot air are not the solution to climate change
- Elected leaders have preferred to play the blame game over severe pollution in India’s cities, especially the capital
- This should show the world that political sloganeering is not the answer to an increasingly inhospitable climate
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
People ride through thick smog in New Delhi on November 13. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two poorly conceived policy initiatives – a bungled goods and service tax and demonetisation – affected small-town India. Photo: AP
Opinion
Opinion
Ceritalah by Karim Raslan
All talk aside, does Narendra Modi have a real solution to India’s economic woes?
- India faces rising poverty and an unprecedented drop in consumer spending. Manufacturing is haemorrhaging and the financial sector is in free-fall
- The slogan ‘Make in India’ has been forgotten despite the vast opportunities presented by the US-China trade war
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Two poorly conceived policy initiatives – a bungled goods and service tax and demonetisation – affected small-town India. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.