A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 13. So much hangs upon the wealth effect and inflated asset values created by the equity bull market. Photo: AP
Anthony Rowley
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

A stock market correction – long overdue – will tip the global economy into a perfect storm

  • A flurry of mergers and acquisitions amid falling trade investment and business confidence suggest an imminent stock market correction, even as distracted world leaders fail to pay attention to a world economy ravaged by trade wars
Updated: 7:02am, 9 Dec, 2019

A teller counts yuan at a bank in Lianyungang, in east China's Jiangsu province, in August 2015. Photo: AFP
Anthony Rowley
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Huge public, corporate and household debt looks like the ‘new normal’ for the global economy – until the next crisis

  • Large debts at the public and private level may not matter as long as growth continues and interest rates remain low
  • That could all change should a new financial crisis creep up on the global economy, as has happened before
Updated: 1:00am, 2 Dec, 2019

