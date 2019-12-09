A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 13. So much hangs upon the wealth effect and inflated asset values created by the equity bull market. Photo: AP
A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 13. So much hangs upon the wealth effect and inflated asset values created by the equity bull market. Photo: AP
A teller counts yuan at a bank in Lianyungang, in east China's Jiangsu province, in August 2015. Photo: AFP
A teller counts yuan at a bank in Lianyungang, in east China's Jiangsu province, in August 2015. Photo: AFP