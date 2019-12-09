Channels

Without enough judges in the Appellate Body to hear disputes, the WTO becomes a toothless tiger, its 13 appeals left in suspended animation and its 33 panels rendered ineffectual. Photo: AFP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

The US will regret breaking WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism

  • From December 11, the WTO’s Appellate Court will stop hearing disputes, forcing the growing number of countries subject to US tariff wars to take their own defensive actions
  • As disputes stack up over trade, climate change and tech taxes, one thing is for certain: the US will rue the day it broke the mechanism to settle disputes multilaterally
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 3:40am, 9 Dec, 2019

Without enough judges in the Appellate Body to hear disputes, the WTO becomes a toothless tiger, its 13 appeals left in suspended animation and its 33 panels rendered ineffectual. Photo: AFP
Chinese Ambassador to the WTO Zhang Xiangchen (left) chats with his US counterpart Dennis Shea before a WTO meeting in Geneva in July last year. Photo: Reuters
Wang Huiyao
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Wang Huiyao

Why China should lead the mission to save the ailing WTO and revive multilateralism

  • China, having benefited tremendously from WTO membership, is now in a position to spearhead WTO reforms as a bridge between developed and developing nations
  • It won’t be easy but Beijing can get the ball rolling in areas of agreement such as e-commerce regulations and marine plastic pollution
Wang Huiyao

Wang Huiyao  

Updated: 4:31am, 27 Nov, 2019

Chinese Ambassador to the WTO Zhang Xiangchen (left) chats with his US counterpart Dennis Shea before a WTO meeting in Geneva in July last year. Photo: Reuters
