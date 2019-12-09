Channels

Sheep graze between rows of grapes at a vineyard in Mareuil-sur-Ay, eastern France, during the traditional Champagne wine harvest in October 2013. The Trump administration has threatened to slap 100 per cent tariffs on champagne, cheese and French luxury handbags in retaliation for France’s digital services tax. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Donald Trump’s trade wars could scupper the euro-zone’s fragile economic recovery. That’s the last thing both sides need

  • Supportive ECB policies and green-shoot growth in several European economies, as Germany successfully avoided a recession, are good news for the market. But the US threat of tariffs on French goods could portend an escalation of tensions
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 11:46pm, 9 Dec, 2019

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 13. So much hangs upon the wealth effect and inflated asset values created by the equity bull market. Photo: AP
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

A stock market correction – long overdue – will tip the global economy into a perfect storm

  • A flurry of mergers and acquisitions amid falling trade investment and business confidence suggest an imminent stock market correction, even as distracted world leaders fail to pay attention to a world economy ravaged by trade wars
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 7:02am, 9 Dec, 2019

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 13. So much hangs upon the wealth effect and inflated asset values created by the equity bull market. Photo: AP
