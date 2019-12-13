Work continues on an outdoor observation deck on an office building in New York. In the US, fears of a recession have fallen dramatically since the summer. Photo: AP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Why fears about a global recession have disappeared far too quickly

  • In a matter of months, markets have swung from pessimism about the global economy to optimism. But Europe’s economy remains weak and, with an impending presidential election, it is too soon to say if the US economy is out of the woods
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 1:32am, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Work continues on an outdoor observation deck on an office building in New York. In the US, fears of a recession have fallen dramatically since the summer. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
An employee works at an electromechanical equipment company in Kaiping, in Hebei province. Manufacturing activity has edged up in China and the United States. Photo: Xinhua
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Markets think the worst may soon be over for the world economy. Governments must prove them right

  • Fears of a market crash are out of date. Recent business confidence numbers from the US, China and even Germany show the global economy is not down and out. The world’s governments must seize the momentum and find new ways to fund sustainable recovery
David Brown

David Brown  

Updated: 4:19am, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An employee works at an electromechanical equipment company in Kaiping, in Hebei province. Manufacturing activity has edged up in China and the United States. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.