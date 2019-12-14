Many academics argue that the modern “repurposing” of punctuation is part of a natural linguistic progression, and that our texters are, in reality, paying very close attention to the details of language. Photo: Getty
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

Smartphones and WhatsApp leave the apostrophe in a sad state of decline – but at least it still has its protectors

  • Signs around the world still misuse the apostrophe and texters disregard it completely. But at least the Apostrophe Protection Society has recently reversed its decision to fold following a surge in interest
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 10:00am, 14 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Many academics argue that the modern “repurposing” of punctuation is part of a natural linguistic progression, and that our texters are, in reality, paying very close attention to the details of language. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE
Students at the Shamshuipo Kaifong Welfare Association Primary School in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

More to education than survey results

  • Spoon-fed learning, forced memorisation and mechanical drilling may be just why 52 per cent of students said they were satisfied with their lives
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 9:44pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Students at the Shamshuipo Kaifong Welfare Association Primary School in Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.