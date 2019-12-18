Eddie Yue Wai-man speaks to the press on his first day as the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on October 2 at the International Finance Centre in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Neal Kimberley
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Hong Kong’s dollar peg has been crucial during the crisis, and should be maintained when it ends

  • Maintaining Hong Kong’s dollar peg will, should the economy recover, mean interest rates will be lower than is desirable
  • Keep the peg anyway: the limited outflows during Hong Kong’s crisis show how important it is for economic stability
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Updated: 3:17am, 18 Dec, 2019

Anti-government protests have raised questions about Hong Kong’s status as an international financial hub. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong dollar peg: could the financial hub’s stable exchange rate keep Shenzhen and Macau at bay?

  • Analysts say Hong Kong’s importance to the mainland will continue because of its stable exchange rate under the US dollar peg, despite anti-government protests
  • Macau and Shenzhen unlikely to replace the city due to Beijing’s reluctance to end restrictions on domestic money exchanges and fully open its capital account
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 10:26pm, 16 Dec, 2019

Anti-government protests have raised questions about Hong Kong’s status as an international financial hub. Photo: Nora Tam
