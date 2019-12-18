Eddie Yue Wai-man speaks to the press on his first day as the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on October 2 at the International Finance Centre in Central. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Anti-government protests have raised questions about Hong Kong’s status as an international financial hub. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong dollar peg: could the financial hub’s stable exchange rate keep Shenzhen and Macau at bay?
- Analysts say Hong Kong’s importance to the mainland will continue because of its stable exchange rate under the US dollar peg, despite anti-government protests
- Macau and Shenzhen unlikely to replace the city due to Beijing’s reluctance to end restrictions on domestic money exchanges and fully open its capital account
