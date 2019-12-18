Advertisement for the Huawei Mate 30 phone, which boasts of its own chips and operating system with reportedly no US parts, is seen at a trade expo in Beijing on October 31. Companies subject to US sanctions, such as ZTE and Huawei, have ramped up the development of in-house substitutes for US components. Photo: AP
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

The trade war has pushed China towards further globalisation, domestic technology development and policy reforms

  • China’s trade war with the US could hold back technological development and sow distrust between the world’s two biggest economies. But Beijing has used the rivalry as an opportunity to open up to other countries and stimulate domestic innovation
Updated: 5:00pm, 18 Dec, 2019

Aidan Yao is senior emerging Asia economist at AXA Investment Managers. Prior to joining AXA IM, he was a senior financial market analyst at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority for two years. He started his career at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in 2007, serving as an economist and later senior financial market analyst until late 2011. He holds a master degree in finance (2006) and a bachelor degree in economics and finance (2005) from the University of Otago (NZ). He is also a chartered financial analyst.

Deliverymen work among parcels beside a road in Beijing on November 12, following the Singles’ Day shopping blitz. China’s labour market has stayed resilient, despite external shocks to the economy. Photo: Reuters
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

The 2020 outlook for China’s economy remains gloomy, but there is one bright spot

  • The Chinese economy faces a tough road ahead, since breakthroughs in trade talks are unlikely in a US election year. A silver lining is that the rebalancing of the economy towards consumption has helped to support the labour market
Updated: 5:12am, 5 Dec, 2019

