President Donald Trump listens to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speak at the White House last year. The USTR described the deal as “historic and enforceable”, in contrast to Beijing’s subdued tone. Photo: Washington Post
Trump’s ‘historic’ trade deal with China is a poor bargain for US businesses and consumers

  • The deal offers nothing new on the old talking points – IP, technology transfer, currency, agriculture, financial services, dispute resolution – but lets China off with promises of vague reform
  • Meanwhile, US businesses and consumers have been left to continue footing the bill
Updated: 2:14am, 19 Dec, 2019

Brian P. Klein, a former US. diplomat, is the founder and CEO of Decision Analytics, a NYC-based strategic advisory and political risk firm

People try to buy a roast chicken at a Costco store in Shanghai, the first in China, on its opening day on August 27. Consumers in both the US and China would benefit from a reduction of trade frictions between the two countries. Photo: AFP
The View by Dominic Ng

Business leaders must push back on US-China decoupling and demand de-escalation of trade tensions

  • Businesses bear the brunt of the trade war and are best positioned to hold both sides to their pledges of change
  • With Chinese reforms gaining momentum, business leaders have no reason to hold off advocating for de-escalation and engagement
Updated: 10:29pm, 17 Dec, 2019

Dominic Ng is chairman and chief executive officer of East West Bank. Headquartered in California, East West Bank is a top-performing commercial bank with an exclusive focus on the US and Greater China markets. Mr Ng transformed East West Bank from a small savings and loan association with US$600 million in assets in 1991, into a full-service commercial bank today with US$37 billion in assets.

