Japan should beware of the deep US-China undercurrents in the South China Sea

  • Egged on by the US, Japan has increased its military presence in the region, but it risks awakening regional discomfort barely buried after WWII and could find itself out of its depth if the US and China start secretly preparing for conflict
Updated: 9:00am, 19 Dec, 2019

Dr Mark J. Valencia is an internationally known maritime policy analyst, political commentator and consultant focused on Asia. He is the author or editor of some 15 books and more than 100 peer-reviewed journal articles. Currently he is adjunct senior scholar at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies.

China /  Military

Chinese warplanes take South China Sea exercises to new level

  • Latest drill transforms PLA’s approach in the disputed waterway from ‘passive’ to ‘proactive’ in marked contrast to previous war games
  • New strategy aimed at preparing for ‘unexpected confrontations’
Topic |   China military
Updated: 12:36am, 17 Dec, 2019

Kristin Huang is a senior China reporter, who focuses on diplomacy and defence. She joined the Post in 2016 and previously reported for China Review News Agency. Kristin is interested in security in northeast Asia and China's growing military might.

