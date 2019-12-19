Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
The PLA Air Force has changed its approach from passive to active, according to one officer. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese warplanes take South China Sea exercises to new level
- Latest drill transforms PLA’s approach in the disputed waterway from ‘passive’ to ‘proactive’ in marked contrast to previous war games
- New strategy aimed at preparing for ‘unexpected confrontations’
Topic | China military
The PLA Air Force has changed its approach from passive to active, according to one officer. Photo: Xinhua