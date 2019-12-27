People walk by the New York Stock Exchange at the beginning of the Christmas holiday week on December 23. Aggressive monetary policy easing by central banks around the world over the past year had a huge impact on asset returns, squeezing up valuations on stocks, credit and bonds alike. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Patrik Schowitz
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Patrik Schowitz

After a year of conflicting signals, investors should welcome the growth and moderation of 2020

  • The divergence of rising stock markets from economic realities and political tensions should narrow in the coming year, given signs of a modest rebound in global manufacturing and a reduction of geopolitical risks
Patrik Schowitz

Patrik Schowitz

Updated: 2:24pm, 27 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange at the beginning of the Christmas holiday week on December 23. Aggressive monetary policy easing by central banks around the world over the past year had a huge impact on asset returns, squeezing up valuations on stocks, credit and bonds alike. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Patrik Schowitz

Patrik Schowitz

Patrik Schowitz is a global multi-asset strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.