A man talks on his mobile phone in front of a currency exchange bureau advertisement showing images of the US dollar in Cairo, Egypt, last December. The dollar has had a good run for its money over the past few years on the strength of the “Trump effect”. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

As trade tension recedes, Trump’s re-election bid will set the battleground for US dollar bulls and bears

  • The positive impact of a trade deal with China will outweigh the downside risks of a potential conflict in the Gulf, leaving domestic politics to play a key role in whether market confidence in the US dollar will hold
David Brown
David Brown

Updated: 1:11am, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A man talks on his mobile phone in front of a currency exchange bureau advertisement showing images of the US dollar in Cairo, Egypt, last December. The dollar has had a good run for its money over the past few years on the strength of the “Trump effect”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
David Brown

David Brown

David Brown is the chief executive of New View Economics. Over a career spanning four decades in London, David held roles as chief economist in a number of international investment banks.