Currency dealers monitor exchange rates in a trading room at KEB Hana Bank in Seoul on August 6, 2019. The Chinese currency steadied that day, after it had weakened against the dollar, sending markets into freefall and leading the US to formally designate China a “currency manipulator”. Photo: AFP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Neal Kimberley

The US dollar may have had a bumpy 2019 but don’t expect it to simply go downhill from here

  • The movement of the US dollar was tied to market expectations of the US-China trade war and the Federal Reserve’s liquidity provisions and interest rate policy
  • With few better alternatives for investors, the greenback is unlikely to broadly decline in 2020
Neal Kimberley
Neal Kimberley

Updated: 10:42pm, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Currency dealers monitor exchange rates in a trading room at KEB Hana Bank in Seoul on August 6, 2019. The Chinese currency steadied that day, after it had weakened against the dollar, sending markets into freefall and leading the US to formally designate China a “currency manipulator”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley

UK-based Neal Kimberley has been active in the financial markets since 1985. Having worked in sales and trading in the dealing rooms of major banks in London for many years, he moved to ThomsonReuters in 2009 to provide market analysis. He has been contributing to the Post since 2015 and writes about macroeconomics from a market perspective, with a particular emphasis on currencies and interest rates.