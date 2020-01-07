Currency dealers monitor exchange rates in a trading room at KEB Hana Bank in Seoul on August 6, 2019. The Chinese currency steadied that day, after it had weakened against the dollar, sending markets into freefall and leading the US to formally designate China a “currency manipulator”. Photo: AFP
