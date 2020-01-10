Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Minxin Pei
George W. Bush’s disastrous Iraq war paved the way for China’s rise. Is Trump about to make the same mistake?
- China joined the WTO and grew into an economic giant in the time the US was fixated on fighting al-Qaeda
- It’s a lesson Trump appears not to have learned – despite designating China a strategic adversary, the assassination of Soleimani threatens to pitch the US into another bruising Middle East conflict
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Minxin Pei is professor of government at Claremont McKenna College and a non-resident senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. He is the author of China's Crony Capitalism.
