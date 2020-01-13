A tightrope walker performs 150 metres above the business district of La Defense on the outskirts of Paris on November 22, 2019. The district has begun to attract robust foreign investment in real estate, including from South Korean investors. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

After romancing Paris, South Korean real estate investors are venturing into Central and Eastern Europe

  • Paris benefited from Brexit-induced uncertainty dampening sentiment on London and a surge in South Korean investment
  • Korean commercial property investors are now looking further afield in Europe, although their enthusiasm might wane as yields contract across the continent
Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 12:06am, 14 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A tightrope walker performs 150 metres above the business district of La Defense on the outskirts of Paris on November 22, 2019. The district has begun to attract robust foreign investment in real estate, including from South Korean investors. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory, a specialist London-based real estate and macroeconomic advisory firm. He is an expert on advanced and emerging economies and a regular commentator on financial and macro-political developments.