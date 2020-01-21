A view of the Hong Kong skyline, from The Peak on January 2. A December 2019 survey of private-sector business confidence in Hong Kong’s economic conditions in a year’s time found it has fallen to its lowest level since the survey began 21 years ago. Photo: Reuters
A view of the Hong Kong skyline, from The Peak on January 2. A December 2019 survey of private-sector business confidence in Hong Kong’s economic conditions in a year’s time found it has fallen to its lowest level since the survey began 21 years ago. Photo: Reuters