A view of the Hong Kong skyline, from The Peak on January 2. A December 2019 survey of private-sector business confidence in Hong Kong’s economic conditions in a year’s time found it has fallen to its lowest level since the survey began 21 years ago. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

A property market correction would hit Hong Kong hard, however optimistic the expert forecasts

  • The governance crisis in Hong Kong shows no sign of ending. The fact remains that office leasing activity has fallen off a cliff and property investors, including those from the mainland, are cautious amid the continuing unrest
Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 10:29am, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A view of the Hong Kong skyline, from The Peak on January 2. A December 2019 survey of private-sector business confidence in Hong Kong’s economic conditions in a year’s time found it has fallen to its lowest level since the survey began 21 years ago. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory, a specialist London-based real estate and macroeconomic advisory firm. He is an expert on advanced and emerging economies and a regular commentator on financial and macro-political developments.