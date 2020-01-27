Shoppers browse what’s on offer in a store in Lijiang, Yunnuan province. The Chinese economy has a very high national savings rate, and with banks being the main financial intermediaries, China’s debt levels are naturally higher than those of most other countries. Photo: Xinhua
Shoppers browse what’s on offer in a store in Lijiang, Yunnuan province. The Chinese economy has a very high national savings rate, and with banks being the main financial intermediaries, China’s debt levels are naturally higher than those of most other countries. Photo: Xinhua