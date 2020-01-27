Chen Zhao

Chen Zhao is founding partner and chief strategist of Alpine Macro. From 2015 to 2016, he was co-director of macro research at Brandywine Global Investment Management. Prior to that, Chen spent 23 years at BCA Research. He holds an MA in economics from the Central University of Finance and Economics, was a visiting scholar at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and pursued post-graduate studies with a PhD candidacy at McGill University.