Commuters cross London Bridge into the City of London financial district on January 27. The IMF says the world economy grew by just 2.9 per cent last year, taking growth uncomfortably close to the widely accepted global recession threshold of approximately 2.5 per cent. Photo: EPA-EFE
Commuters cross London Bridge into the City of London financial district on January 27. The IMF says the world economy grew by just 2.9 per cent last year, taking growth uncomfortably close to the widely accepted global recession threshold of approximately 2.5 per cent. Photo: EPA-EFE