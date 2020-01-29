A paramilitary police officer wearing a protective face mask stand on guard at Tiananmen in Beijing on January 28. China’s initial mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak means that thousands have been infected, and over a hundred have died. Photo: AFP
A paramilitary police officer wearing a protective face mask stand on guard at Tiananmen in Beijing on January 28. China’s initial mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak means that thousands have been infected, and over a hundred have died. Photo: AFP