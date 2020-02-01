Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Brian P. Klein
If China fails to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the price will be paid by all
- The Chinese government must overcome its isolationist instincts and start sharing more information with health experts and scientists abroad, including those from the US. Greater transparency and cooperation are needed to tackle a looming global epidemic
Brian P. Klein, a former US. diplomat, is the founder and CEO of Decision Analytics, a NYC-based strategic advisory and political risk firm