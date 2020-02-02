A construction worker at the site of a makeshift hospital being built in Wuhan to house coronavirus patients. A global economy suffering from stagnant investments and bloated stock markets is highly vulnerable to a systemic shock from a health crisis. Photo: Xinhua
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Falling FDI flows are yet another wake-up call about the health of the global economy

  • The stalling of FDI growth, the lifeblood of trade and economic activity, is another sign the global economy has swapped honest growth for a risky model based on excess liquidity, borrowing and consumption, making it vulnerable to risks such as the Wuhan coronavirus
Anthony Rowley
Anthony Rowley

Updated: 7:35pm, 2 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A construction worker at the site of a makeshift hospital being built in Wuhan to house coronavirus patients. A global economy suffering from stagnant investments and bloated stock markets is highly vulnerable to a systemic shock from a health crisis. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specialising in Asian economic and financial affairs. He was formerly Business Editor and International Finance Editor of the Hong Kong-based Far Eastern Economic Review and worked earlier on The Times newspaper in London