Illustration: Craig Stephens
Wang Huiyao
Opinion

Opinion

Wang Huiyao

In the face of the new coronavirus, China’s economy is more resilient than it was in 2003

  • While some have pointed out that the global economy is more vulnerable to shocks to China’s economy than during the Sars outbreak, China today has more effective policy levers, deeper resources and better production capacity and technology
Wang Huiyao
Wang Huiyao

Updated: 9:00am, 10 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wang Huiyao

Wang Huiyao

Wang Huiyao is the founder of the Centre for China and Globalisation, a Beijing-based non-governmental think tank.

Disease