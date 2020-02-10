An EU supporter displays a card in London on January 31, when Britain officially left the union. Photo: EPA-EFE
Opinion
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley
Why Asia, too, mourns Brexit and the end of the European dream
Asia has sought in vain for a euro-style regional currency to challenge the US dollar since the 1997 financial crisis. The euro, for all its faults, is still the only currency capable of opposing dollar tyranny. But now, with a weakened EU, even that dream is fading
Anthony Rowley is a veteran journalist specialising in Asian economic and financial affairs. He was formerly Business Editor and International Finance Editor of the Hong Kong-based Far Eastern Economic Review and worked earlier on The Times newspaper in London