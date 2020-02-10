German Chancellor Angela Merkel (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference at the end of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on June 23, 2017. The two leaders have disagreed on the path forward for Europe several times in recent years. Photo: EPA
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference at the end of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, on June 23, 2017. The two leaders have disagreed on the path forward for Europe several times in recent years. Photo: EPA