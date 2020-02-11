Tom Plate

Tom Plate is a university professor and a veteran columnist focused on Asia and America. This Distinguished Scholar of Asian and Pacific Studies at Loyola Marymount University has orchestrated live interactive seminars with major universities across Asia, as part of the LMU’s path-finding Asia Media International Centre. He is also the author of 13 books, including the bestsellers “Confessions of an American Media Man” (2007) and four volumes in the “Giants of Asia” series. His latest is Yo-Yo Diplomacy: An American Columnist Tackles The Ups-and-Downs Between China and the US (2017).