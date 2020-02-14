A supporter of President Donald Trump attends his campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday. Despite his unpopularity with a large swathe of Americans, Trump remains the markets’ preferred candidate to win the November election. Photo: Reuters
Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

US exceptionalism will continue for as long as economies in China and Europe lag behind

  • China’s coronavirus crisis and Europe’s industrial downturn leave the way clear for the US to lead global growth
  • America’s buoyant markets are well supported, not least by the good run so far of Donald Trump, their preferred candidate in the White House race
Updated: 1:35am, 14 Feb, 2020

Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory, a specialist London-based real estate and macroeconomic advisory firm. He is an expert on advanced and emerging economies and a regular commentator on financial and macro-political developments.

