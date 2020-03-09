Hongkongers apply to buy government-subsidised flats available for sale at three housing estates in Choi Hung and Mui Wo in April 2017. Boosting home ownership levels in Hong Kong is a positive step towards narrowing the wealth gap. Photo: Felix Wong
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

Hong Kong doesn’t just need more housing, it must also find more ways to turn renters into owners

  • The government’s backing for Lantau Tomorrow, reaffirmed in the budget speech, is a pragmatic solution to increasing the housing supply. At the same time, the home ownership rate must be boosted to give more people a stake in society
Mike Rowse
Mike Rowse

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Hongkongers apply to buy government-subsidised flats available for sale at three housing estates in Choi Hung and Mui Wo in April 2017. Boosting home ownership levels in Hong Kong is a positive step towards narrowing the wealth gap. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mike Rowse

Mike Rowse

Mike Rowse has lived in Hong Kong since 1972, and is a naturalised Chinese citizen. He spent six years in the ICAC from 1974 to 1980, then 28 years in the government as an administrative officer until retirement in December 2008. He is now the search director for Stanton Chase International, and also hosts a radio talk show and writes regularly for both English and Chinese media.

Hong Kong property