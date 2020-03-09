Hongkongers apply to buy government-subsidised flats available for sale at three housing estates in Choi Hung and Mui Wo in April 2017. Boosting home ownership levels in Hong Kong is a positive step towards narrowing the wealth gap. Photo: Felix Wong
