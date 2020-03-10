French President Emmanuel Macron (left), US President Donald Trump and other leaders of the world's seven richest democracies attend a session at the annual G7 Summit in August 2019. The US, Europe and Japan must initiate fiscal reflationary measures that will spur global growth. Photo: AFP
