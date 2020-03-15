An anti-government protester covers his face with a scarf printed with the stars and stripes of the US flag during a march in Hong Kong on December 1. Pro-democracy legislators should not try to push for US sanctions just to satisfy their radical base. Photo: Reuters
Regina Ip
Opinion

Opinion

Regina Ip

Hong Kong legislators leveraging US power to settle personal scores hurt city’s interests

  • The suggestion that Hong Kong officials could fall foul of US legislation on human rights has in itself caused reputational damage to the city. Hong Kong politicians seeking to use the legislation against enemies do a disservice to voters
Regina Ip
Regina Ip

Updated: 9:00am, 15 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

An anti-government protester covers his face with a scarf printed with the stars and stripes of the US flag during a march in Hong Kong on December 1. Pro-democracy legislators should not try to push for US sanctions just to satisfy their radical base. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE