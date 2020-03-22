A woman wearing a mask walks past the shutters of a shop plastered with ads for discounted products in Tsim Sha Tsui on March 18. Small businesses in Hong Kong are struggling to survive as people stay home during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Nora Tam
A woman wearing a mask walks past the shutters of a shop plastered with ads for discounted products in Tsim Sha Tsui on March 18. Small businesses in Hong Kong are struggling to survive as people stay home during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Nora Tam