The Naked Cowboy, a regular performer at Times Square, New York, puts on a protective mask in the deserted commercial district on March 19. New York state governor Andrew Cuomo ordered businesses to keep 75 per cent of their workforce home as the number of coronavirus cases rose rapidly. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Will the coronavirus shock push the retail sector in the US and Britain to adopt the China model?

  • Coronavirus-related lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have dealt a severe blow to the retail industry in the US and UK, already grappling with the threat of online shopping
  • The retail sector in Asia – particularly China – is better placed to cope, but also faces challenges related to supply and must anticipate post-crisis demand patterns
Updated: 6:04am, 31 Mar, 2020

