Opinion
Macroscope
by David Brown
Trump can win the 2020 presidential elections if he gets the world economy back on track
The American people need to have faith that the president has their interests at heart and that the economy will spring back
Trump must carry out policy for the long haul, and this means ending the unnecessary trade war with China
David Brown
Published: 10:00pm, 30 Mar, 2020
Updated: 10:20pm, 30 Mar, 2020
