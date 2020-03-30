A supporter of the US president wears a Donald Trump hat. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Trump can win the 2020 presidential elections if he gets the world economy back on track

  • The American people need to have faith that the president has their interests at heart and that the economy will spring back
  • Trump must carry out policy for the long haul, and this means ending the unnecessary trade war with China
David Brown
David Brown

Updated: 10:20pm, 30 Mar, 2020

A supporter of the US president wears a Donald Trump hat. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE