The Covid-19 pandemic is a rare event that has caused both demand and supply shocks to the global economy. Photo: Reuters
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

What follows a pandemic, unemployment and emergency stimulus? Inflation, most likely

  • It’s rare to see the world economy hit simultaneously by demand and supply shocks
  • However, central banks now printing vast sums of money in their responses to Covid-19 might be sowing the seeds of global inflation
Neal Kimberley
Neal Kimberley

Updated: 3:47pm, 7 Apr, 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic is a rare event that has caused both demand and supply shocks to the global economy. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE