Pedestrians wearing protective masks ride an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, on March 17. Asia must learn how to collect, manage and deploy its own savings effectively. Photo: Reuters
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Coronavirus crisis is a wake-up call for Asia to better manage its own capital

  • The sharp fall in capital flows to emerging Asian economies is particularly ominous, given their dependence on public equity. Yet, much of the savings that flow into non-Asian institutions for management originate within Asia itself
Anthony Rowley
Anthony Rowley

Updated: 3:06pm, 12 Apr, 2020

Pedestrians wearing protective masks ride an escalator near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, on March 17. Asia must learn how to collect, manage and deploy its own savings effectively. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE